In order to encourage more students to attend schools and initiate their overall development, the Telangana government is providing free uniforms and textbooks to the students studying in schools run by it. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also announced nutritious meals for the children under the mid-day meal programme.

Speaking about the initiative, the Principal of the Government Primary School at Vijayanagar colony, D Raju said, "We have been providing books to students and uniforms. The provision of nutritious lunch for all our students is also ensured under the government scheme. We have around 300 students in the primary school, and all of them are benefitted through government schemes," as per a report by ANI.



He added that they have also started giving ID cards to the students. "We are working for the welfare of the students," Raju said, lauding the government's efforts. Meanwhile, Vijay Bhasker, a teacher from the school, said, "Telangana Government is providing bags, belts, ties, and everything to students, like those in private schools, get to wear. The students feel happy and enjoy coming to school."

"The number of students at the school is also increasing because of the initiative. The teachers are also happy with it", said Bhasker while praising the government's initiatives, which according to him, have resulted in a better turnout at the schools. Pavani, another teacher at the school, thanked the Telangana Government as per ANI.