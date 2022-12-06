During the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav, which will take place in Goa on December 13, at least 17 renowned scientists will speak and engage with students, an official informed on Tuesday, December 6. The state department of science, technology, and waste management will host the event's fourth iteration in collaboration with various governmental entities.

The event will take place at seven locations in Goa, according to Jose Manuel Noronha, Chairman of the Organising Committee, who spoke with reporters in Margao.

Dr Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems at the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and India's missile woman, will present a lecture on Advances in Aerospace Technologies during the event, which will involve more than 6,000 students at various locations stated a report by PTI.

Portugal-based Professor Christopher Brett of the University of Coimbra will explain "the fantastic world of chemical elements", and Andrea Colaco, a senior staff software engineering manager at Google in the US and a native of Goa, will give a virtual lecture on recent advances in science and technology. It was announced that Dr BS Janagoudar, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad, Karnataka and Prof Ashish Lele, Director of the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, would talk about milestones in agriculture and Dr Ashish Lele would speak on Green Hydrogen for India's Green Future.

Director of the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmadabad, Dr Anil Bharadwaj, will speak on Indian Planetary and Space Missions. Students from different schools and colleges will attend the one-day programme, according to Lavinson Martins, Director of the State Science and Technology Department as reported by PTI.