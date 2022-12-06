MP Karti Chidambaram has drafted a letter to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him to consider an extra attempt in the JEE Main and Advanced examinations for students who faced issues during exams in 2022. Chidambaram shared the letter in a tweet on December 2.

The JEE exams were held in June-July this year. "A large number of JEE2022 aspirants were denied the opportunity to a fair exam due to technical glitches/other issues beyond their control. As a one-time measure, GOI must look into relaxing the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023 I’ve written to @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia," his tweet reads.

Chidambaram cited in his letter that several students faced issues such as computers shutting down, screens getting frozen, questions taking too long to load, and the like. "Several students were unable to sit for the exams as their examination centre got changed at the last moment, without prior intimation via SMS or email. Several candidates experienced discrepancies in their response sheet and errors in their result," the letter adds.

The letter comes after several students were seen campaigning, both online and physically, for an extra attempt in the exams over the last few months. The All India Student's Union (AISU) has submitted many representations to the concerned authorities to be allowed a third attempt at the JEE Advanced 2023 examination. Apart from technical glitches and other discrepancies, the terms state that many students could not do well in the exam due to problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.