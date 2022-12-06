Admit cards for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 for entrance into PhD courses at the varsity are out now.

The admit cards were released today, December 6, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the exam. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official JNUEE website of the NTA, jnuexams.nta.ac.in, by those candidates who have registered for the exam. The NTA also released the advanced city intimation slips on December 1.

The exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, and 10 in the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on each day. The morning session will be conducted between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the evening sessions between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards.

1. Go to jnuexams.nta.ac.in

2. At the bottom of the page, click on the link reading JNUEE(PhD) - 2022 Admit Card

3. The login page opens. You can login either through your application number and password or through your application number and date of birth. Select an option

4. Enter your credentials and log in

5. The admit card will be displayed. Check your details thoroughly

6. Download the admit card and take a printout to carry to the exam with you