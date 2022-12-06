The Haryana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has passed a resolution stating that a petition would be filed by the association against the state's controversial bond policy. The answer, passed today, December 6, informs that Dr Karan Juneja, President of the IMA Junior Doctors Network (JDN) Haryana, has been authorised to sign the required comments for the petition.

"IMA Haryana passes the resolution to file the petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for challenging the Notification issued in respect of 'The Policy regarding Incentivising Doctors to opt for Government Service after completing MBBS Degree Course and for revising the fee structure in Government Medical Colleges for MBBS/PG course 2020-21' dated 16.11.2020, issued by Government of Haryana," the resolution reads. The document is signed by Dr Punita Hasija and Dr Divya Saxena, respectively the President and Honorary Secretary of IMA Haryana.

It may be noted that students from all the government colleges across the state have even protested against the bond policy, which they claim is "unfair". IMA has joined the protests, which have been continuing for a month now. For a certain period last month, the OPDs in the government and private colleges were shut as a part of the doctors' protests.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with the agitating students recently and announced some changes in the policy, but the MBBS doctors were not satisfied with them. They demand that the bond policy amount, which is now Rs 30 lakh, must be brought down to Rs 10 lakh, and the policy period declared by CM Khattar to be 5 years, to be further cut down to one year.