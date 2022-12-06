At the curtain-raiser event for the International Conference on Academic Libraries (ICAL-2023) on Tuesday, December 6, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said libraries needed to change in the modern era. He informed the government would set up a digitised central library and soon all the libraries in the country would be connected through it.



"The 21st century is the century of digital technology. In this era of ever-changing processes, libraries also need to change. Universities cannot be imagined without libraries. The changing technology and digital medium have made things accessible to the common man. In such a situation, the physical and digital forms of libraries also have great importance in the lives of teachers and students," Singh said, as per a report by PTI.

The VC also unveiled the brochure and website of ICAL-2023 during the event, which was held during a conference organised by the Delhi University Library System. The conference will also be held from April 5-8 in 2023, with the theme Transforming Academic Libraries: Evolution, Innovation, Quality, Transfiguration.

At the beginning of the programme, conference president and South Delhi Campus Director Prakash Singh addressed the gathering. He underlined that libraries have a huge role in student life. The conference director Shailendra Kumar shared details about the theme and sub-themes of the conference. And at the end of the programme, Rajesh Singh, the organising secretary and DU Librarian, delivered a vote of thanks, as per PTI.