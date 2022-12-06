The schedule for admission to postgraduate courses at Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has been announced by the University of Delhi (DU). The first merit list will be available on the official website admission.uod.ac.in on December 12, Monday.

From December 12 to December 14, candidates can apply for admission against the first merit list. The payment deadline is December 15, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The second list for DU NCEWEB admission will be released on December 17 and candidates can apply for admission from December 19 to 20. The deadline for paying the admission fee is December 21.

On December 23, the third admission list will be released.

According to an official statement, Delhi University will announce subsequent admission rounds and schedules if necessary.

Candidates must log in to the postgraduate admission portal to pay the admission fee, according to DU.

DU NCWEB is a programme for female students in the National Capital Territory of Delhi that allows them to take exams without having to attend regular classes. NCWEB students are served by various constituent colleges, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

The DU's undergraduate admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases — the application process, preference filling and the seat allotment-cum-admission. Also, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their Class XII marks.