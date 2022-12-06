On Monday, December 5, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar was the chief guest at a five-day training programme held at Heal School in Thotapalli village, Andhra Pradesh. This training programme teaches special education teachers how to use assistive technology devices to improve learning outcomes for differently-abled students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Commissioner advised resource persons and teachers in schools to use assistive technology to improve students' learning abilities. He said, "Various programmes are being undertaken under Samagra Shiksha for the educational development of children with special needs. Many training programmes will be organised for all the special teachers and resource persons working in Bhavita centres in the state." They must work responsibly and contribute to the success of the students, he added, as reported by TNIE.

B Srinivasa Rao, State Additional Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, congratulated all teachers who entered the profession with the goal of serving disabled students and encouraged them to take advantage of the five-day training programme.



Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, Additional State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Coordinator NK Annapurna, Nodal Officer Srinivasulu Reddy, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Resource persons Ram Kamal and others, Heal School Founder Dr Koneru Sathyaprasad, CEO of the School Ajay Kumar and special teachers from 26 districts took part in the programme, stated the TNIE report.