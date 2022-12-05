Tumparani Mondal Parua (30), a teacher at a state-run school in Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, reportedly committed suicide after learning that her name was on the list of teachers under investigation in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam. Her body was found late Sunday, December 4, at her residence.

The deceased's family members informed local police that a list recently went viral including the names of certain teachers whose names were reportedly under scrutiny due to the various ongoing court cases in the Calcutta High Court relating to the teachers' recruitment. The victim's name was apparently on the list that went viral, which shattered her mentally, stated an IANS report.

The police have officially started an investigation and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) records, Mondal Parua was hired as a teacher for Class IX and X in 2016. She began working as a Bengali teacher at the Debipur Milan Vidyapith school in Nandigram in 2019. She was an original resident of the Burunda Village under Chandipur Police Station in East Midnapore district. In 2014, she married.

The victim's name was initially thought to be among the 186 names of "wrongly recommended" candidates published by the WBSSC on its website on Thursday night. However, it was later discovered that her name did not appear on the list of "wrongly recommended" candidates and rather her apprehension of termination of services was due to the purported list that went viral, as reported by IANS.