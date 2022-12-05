President Droupadi Murmu has advised students to take tours of villages and interact with people to get a better understanding of the schemes implemented by the government. She urged the students to study the schemes for women and children and see whether they needed improvement.

The President shared this while interacting with the students and faculty members of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, December 5. She is on a two-day trip to the state, which ended today, as per a report by PTI.



"Go to villages, spend two-three days there. Get a feel of how people live; interact with children, men and women. Find out if the various schemes of the government are reaching them or not. When students go to the villages, they would get to know what schemes the people of the country require," Murmu said.

"I have asked the Vice-Chancellor to let the university NSS adopt some backward villages and make a stay there for 2-3 days. Find out what are the requirements, and what needs to be improved. Find out and give a report to the District Collector," she added. The President also asked the students to study well and march ahead. "But take a look back to see how many people are behind you and why. Find the answer to that 'why' and try to take them along," she stated.

Murmu also spoke about various other issues like the education of girls, women empowerment, technological advancement and innovation, and protection of the environment. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, AP Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy and others were also present at the event, as per PTI.