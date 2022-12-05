The date sheet for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) 2023 examination in Karnataka has been released today, December 5. As mentioned in a tweet by the state's Minister of School Education BC Nagesh, the exam will be held from March 31 to April 15.

"The final time table of the SSLC Mains exam to be held in March-April 2023 has been published. The exam will be held from March 31 to April 15," reads the tweet, accompanied by pictures of the published timetable. The exam will be held for 3 hours for all the subjects, except the second language and third language ones, for which the students will be provided with 2 hours and 45 minutes, while the NSFQ exams will be given a time of two hours. However, for all the subjects, on all the scheduled dates, an additional 15 minutes will be provided to the students.

On March 31, exams for the first language subjects (Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Sanskrit and English, including English NCERT) will be held. The exams for mathematics and sociology (core subjects) are scheduled for April 4. Then, on April 6, the second language exams for English and Kannada will be held. On April 8, the exam will be conducted for the elementary engineering subjects, computer science, programming in ANSI C and economics. On April 10, science, political science and music (Karnataka and Hindustani) exams will be held.

The third language exams (Kananda, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Hindi, including Hindi NCERT) will be held on April 12. And finally, the social science exam is scheduled for April 15. These exams are meant for both freshers and repeaters, appearing through regular as well as private modes.