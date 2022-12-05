Karnataka's National Students' Union of India has declared a boycott and bandh across all universities and affiliated colleges on December 17, 2022. This was to condemn the "indolence and apathy of the Government of Karnataka towards students across all lines," read the official notice by the union on December 5, 2022. "Poor governance, high-handedness and arbitrariness in the Ministry of Education make students feel negatively about pursuing further studies," they added.

Main concerns:

Delayed Results

The universities of Bengaluru, especially Bengaluru Central University results were not announced for over 6 - 8 months after examinations. Some students attended the third semester without receiving the results of their first and second semesters. The delays were due to unorganised and unscientific implementation of the National Education Policy, students claim. Another issue is the delayed server response in the Unified University College Management System portal.

Withholding of Scholarship

Under the Pre-matric, Post-matric and Merit-cum-means Scholarship for the year 2022-23, "not a single rupee has been deposited into accounts," students claimed. Another concern is the delay in results has left students ineligible for scholarships without any fault of their own, thereby losing access to the scholarship and most importantly denial of education owing to economic constraints, as stated in the letter.

Unwarranted fee hikes

"In some colleges, the increase of fees is by almost 100%," the letter note. Students claim the arbitrary increase of fees is smacked with mala fides.

Transport issues

Rising fee passes and denial of bus facilities in remote areas have further led to students dropping off from college, the students claimed.

The union said the state-wide bandh and boycott of all universities will be observed to stand in solidarity with the student community and to demand the resolution of the grievances from the State Government of Karnataka.