Research scholars pursuing their PhD at Kannada University, Hampi protested on Sunday, December 4 against the non-payment of fellowship amounts for over 30 months. Students warned that they would not attend the university's convocation that is scheduled for Thursday, December 8 if the amount is not released to students.



The fellowship, which amounts to around Rs 10,000 per month, provides students with funds for their research for the PhD programme. More than 3,000 scholars are awaiting this amount. "Non-payment creates limitations for students as the university offers several PhD programmes. We have been demanding this fellowship for three years now," said Vasudeva Reddy, State Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Karnataka. Students organised the protest on Sunday with the support of SFI.



Students alleged that non-payment of fellowship amounts has also been targeted towards students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) backgrounds. "The Chief Minister has approved and ordered to give monthly financial assistance of Rs 11 crore to research students belonging to SC and ST categories out of the current grant. But the researchers who went to ask for this money are being told that they will cancel this order," the students said in a statement.



Protesting research scholars said that they sent multiple representations and letters to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other government ministers. "Observing this, the CM announced a grant of Rs 20 crore to Kannada University of April 16, 2022 and said that the first installment will be used for student fellowship and salary of temporary employees...They are saying that this money has not reached out university account," the statement added.



A scholar told EdexLive on the condition of anonymity that while the students approached the Vice-Chancellor regarding the issue, they were told that the fellowship amount will not be released to them. As per a report by The Hindu, Vice-Chancellor is of the opinion that as per rules in force, the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) (under which the funds have been released), funds can be used only for asset creation such as the construction of buildings and not for paying fellowships.



Other scholarships

A government order dated October 6, 2022 stated that the action plan was approved to give a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to the SC/ST students studying PhD in various universities under the purview of the Higher Education Department. However, due to a lack of funding in various universities, a proposal was submitted to the Finance Department seeking additional funding, the order stated. "Accordingly, for the year 2022-23, various development schemes for SC and ST has been additionally approved by the Finance Department for scholarship of the PhD students," the order stated. These students are eligible either for the fellowship amount or the scholarship. But, the disbursement of scholarships has also not been proper for SC/ST students, said Vasudeva. Meanwhile, he also stated that retired professors who are eligible for pension amounts haven't been receiving it either.



Students, along with demanding the release of pending fellowships, also want the minimum fellowship amount to be raised to Rs 30,000, which is on par with what other universities in the state are providing. "Bangalore University gives students around Rs 25,000 as a fellowship amount. It is also credited to the students' bank accounts on a timely basis every month. But that is not happening here," said Vasudeva.