The first round of Delhi University Postgraduate Admission 2022 applications closed yesterday. Candidates on the first merit list can apply online at admission.uod.ac.in. On December 3, Delhi University released a revised schedule for admissions based on the first merit list. Candidates can view the revised schedule for the first list of PG Entrance/Merit Based Admission 2022-23 on DU's official website, du.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, departments/colleges have until December 5, today, to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied using the first merit list. The last date for the payment against the first merit list is December 6, 2022, tomorrow. Previously, the deadline to apply was December 3, 2022 which was then extended. On December 7, 2022, the second merit list for DU PG admission will be released, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates in the second list can apply until December 9, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve candidate admissions until December 10, 2022. Payments for the second merit list will be made until December 10, 2022.

The DU's admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases — the application process, preference filling and the seat allotment-cum-admission. Also, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their Class XII marks.