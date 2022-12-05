The main suspect in the Dibrugarh University ragging case, in which a student was critically injured after jumping from the second floor of the hostel, surrendered to the police on Monday, December 5, according to a senior official. Anand Sharma, a first-semester MCom student, allegedly jumped from the second floor of the hostel to avoid ragging on November 26, according to police. The accused turned himself in at the Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district early this morning, according to a police official, as reported by PTI.

"The accused will be brought to the Dibrugarh police station. We have already arrested six students in connection with the incident of ragging," he told PTI.

For their alleged involvement in the case, four Dibrugarh University students were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled. The university also suspended three wardens from the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel) for alleged dereliction of duty. Sarma, who was admitted to the ICU, had suffered a vertebral fracture, which resulted in serious nerve damage and weakness in one leg. He also sustained a hand fracture and had surgery on December 1 and is now on the mend, according to doctors, stated the PTI report.

Registrar Paramananda Sonowal said that the varsity's Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) has applied for permission at the CJM court to record statements of the six arrested. "Permission has been sought for Law Officer of Dibrugarh University Devraj Sharma and Inspector of Colleges and member of ARC Rupam Saikia to go to jail and record their statements," he added. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghamitra Baruah is conducting a magisterial investigation as reported by PTI.