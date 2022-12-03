The Board exams for Classes X and XII and final exams for Classes V and VIII will be conducted from February to April this year, as announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The exams for Class V students will begin on February 16, 2023, and end on February 24, 2023. The PSEB has announced that Class VIII students will write their final exams from February 20 to March 6. From March 21 to April 18, Class X students will write their Board exams. Class XII students, meanwhile, begin their exams on February 20 and these end on April 13.

For Class X and XII, practical exams for the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSFQ) subjects will be conducted only after the end of the theory exams, as per the official announcement. On the other hand, practical exams for vocational subjects (Class XII) and pre-vocational subjects (Class X) have been scheduled between January 23 and February 1.

For the subject-wise date sheet, students can visit the official website of the PSEB, pseb.ac.in, where the date sheets can be viewed and downloaded. This date sheet is expected to be made available soon. For any other details or queries, students can write to conductpseb@gmail.com.