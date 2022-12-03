The timetable for the Madhya Pradesh Class X and XII Board exams has been revised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

As per the new timetable, the exams for Class X will commence on March 1, 2023, with the last exam scheduled for March 27, 2023. For Class XII students, the Board exams will begin on March 2 and conclude on April 1. The exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode in single shifts. They are set for a duration of three hours from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm.

According to an announcement made by Madhya Pradesh's Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar on Twitter, practical exams are scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023 and end on February 28. Students can expect the complete date sheet to be out soon. The date sheet can be checked on mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The question papers will be distributed to the students 10 minutes before the exam, as per details issued by the Board. Students are required to be present at the exam centre an hour before the exam and the Board has also said that no student will be allowed in the exam hall after 8.45 am.