"White coat equality" is the new slogan being echoed by women MBBS students from the government medical colleges across Haryana. Why? A ten per cent discount in the bond policy amount was announced by Chief Minister Khattar for the women doctors, but the students say they do not want it and continue to protest against the "unfair" policy.



"A doctor is a doctor. We do not want to be segregated based on gender. We want a uniform bond," said Niharika Singh, a student from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak, where a mass protest was organised by students today, December 3. "It is a policy for all. So we want changes to be brought in for everyone, not just girls," added Priya Kaushik, another student from the college.



The students also claim that the government announcing the discount was an attempt to "divide and rule", as one of the four government medical colleges of the state is a women's college. "If the government thinks that it can dilute our demands like this, we are not ready to accept this concession," said Priya.

The students are adamant in their demands for the bond policy amount to be reduced to Rs 10 lakh and the bond period to be cut down to one year. Protests against the bond policy have been continuing for over a month now. After a recent meeting of the agitating students with CM Khattar, changes were brought into the policy, but the MBBS doctors are not satisfied.

The government brought down the bond period from 7 years to five years and stated that three years of Postgraduation for doctors wishing to pursue higher education would be included in it. However, Niharika said, "There is no clarity on this. In the meeting, the Chief Minister said we would be free to pursue PG from any state. But what if there is a bond policy applicable to PG seats in that state?"

The government also stated that students would be guaranteed contractual jobs in Haryana within a year after their MBBS degrees. "But one cannot stay unemployed for a year in the hope of being offered a job by the government," she said. "What kind of job would be given is also a question. Contractual jobs paying Rs 20,000-30,000 would be no use and will not help us pay the bond money," Priya added. The students state that they demand jobs that offer salaries on par with those of the MOs (Medical Officers).

"There are many questions like these that require detailed clarification, in the absence of which major loopholes in the bond policy can be pointed out," stated Niharika. "There has been no written statement issued by the government after the meeting. The changes were just orally conveyed. We want an official statement to be released immediately, with all the needed clarifications," Priya added.