Delhi University has released the revised schedule for the first list for postgraduate admission 2022 today, December 3, 2022. Candidates can check this schedule on the official website at du.ac.in.



According to the revised schedule, candidates can apply for the admission round till December 4, 2022 and departments/ colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list till December 5, 2022. The payment for the first merit list can be done by December 6, 2022.



Meanwhile, the second list will be released on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply for the second list till December 9, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates till December 10, 2022. The payments for the second merit list will be done till December 10, 2022.



Admission 2023-24



The Delhi University Academic Council (AC) on November 22 approved the proposal to hold postgraduate admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic cycle (2023-24). The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a ten-member committee formed to “suggest a strategy” for PG admissions from 2023-2024, as stated in a report by PTI.