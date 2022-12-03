Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the deadline for assignment submission for the Term-End Examination (TEE) December 2022. The date has been extended to December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website - ignou.ac.in.



According to the official notice, the last date has been extended for submission of assignments, project reports, fieldwork journal, dissertation and internship reports and DECE project reports for December 2022 TEE for both Online Distance Learning and online programmes. Candidates can now submit their assignments by December 15, 2022.



According to IGNOU, the December 2022 TEE will be conducted from December 2, 2022, till January 5, 2023. Meanwhile, it may be noted that the date sheet has already been released.

Important instructions in the date sheet:

1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session starts from 10 am to 1 pm, while the evening session is from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of the exam will be mentioned in the question paper on the exam day.

2. Students are advised to keep checking the IGNOU website for updates on the hall ticket.

3. Students are intimated that there is a possibility of last-minute changes in the exam centres. In such cases, candidates are advised to stay in touch with their nearest IGNOU regional centre.

4. Students can only answer the questions in the accepted and specified languages.