The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday, December 2 nominated a total of ten experts in the field as its members.

Among the nominated entrepreneurs include Mind Tree CEO Debashis Chatterjee and Former Vice Chancellor of Azim Premji University Professor Anurag Behar, as stated in a report by ANI.

Besides, Vice-Chancellor of Visakhapatnam Central Tribal University Professor TV Kattimani, Former VC of Kuvempu University Prof. Jogan Shankar, CEO of Career Information & Guidance Movement for All in India (CIGMA) Ameen E Mudassar, Former VC of Akka Mahadevi Varsity Meena Chandavarkar, Senior Professor of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Usha Rani, Managing Director (MD) of Merck Life Sciences NS Srinath, Chairperson of Quest Global Ajay Prabhu, and Chief Strategist Officer of Bosch Global Software Raghavendra Krishnamurthy, have been nominated.

According to the Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan, this time, these entrepreneurs have been nominated as members of KSHEC to connect academia with the industry. The term of these nominated members would last for at least five years or until further orders, he added, reported ANI.