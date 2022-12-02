Telangana's healthcare infrastructure is set to get a boost with the state government sanctioning the creation of 3,897 posts in various categories across nine new medical colleges and attached general hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, 433 posts have been created in each of the colleges in Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Jangaon and Nirmal districts.

The recruitment process will be implemented across categories such as anatomy, rural health training centre, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics and others. Telangana has also seen an increase in the number of medical colleges since 2014 from 850 to 2,790. With the aim to build one medical college in every district, the government is taking steps to establish nine more medical colleges next year, reported TNIE. It is for these colleges that the Finance Department has issued orders sanctioning 3,897 posts.

"This step is taken with the goal of providing quality healthcare and medicine accessible to people from all sections of society. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the state is taking steps towards a healthy Telangana. Due to the establishment of new medical colleges, quality medicine and medical education is reaching the people of the state," said Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Speciality medicine, which was limited only to the big cities, has now reached the rural people due to the establishment of district medical colleges and students of the state can now realise their dream of becoming a doctor while living in their own area, he added.