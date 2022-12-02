The Kerala Education Department has launched an investigation into the complaint from Saritha Ravindranath, a Hindi teacher at CKHM Government Higher Secondary School at Edapatta, Kerala filed against the school headmistress Ramlath. According to Saritha, Ramlath made offensive remarks against her for wearing leggings.

The District Education Officer Ummer Edappatta said proper action will be taken based on the complaint. "I have already sought an explanation from the headmistress. After receiving the explanation, I will summon both of them - the teacher and headmistress - for a hearing. Proper action will be taken after hearing explanations from them," Ummer said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. According to Saritha, the headmistress made the remarks when she entered her cabin to mark attendance last Wednesday, November 23.

"The headmistress made the remark when she was upset with a student for not wearing the school uniform. She got annoyed on seeing the teacher in leggings and said if teachers come in such dresses, they can't be role models to students," said a source, as per the TNIE report.

Saritha in her letter to the Education Officer said she was mentally hurt by the incident. "I have been working as a teacher for the last 13 years. This is the first time I have faced such remarks about my dressing style. I have never dressed improperly during my 13 years long career. Also, I do not think leggings are improper dresses. When teachers are allowed to wear comfortable and decent dresses to schools by the government, facing such treatment from a headmistress is disappointing. It hurt me mentally," she said.