Allegations of preaching "fundamentalism" by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have led to the suspension of six lecturers at a government law college in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The six teachers, including four Muslims, will face a judicial inquiry into these allegations, and will not be taking classes for at least five days, informed the college principal.

According to a report by PTI, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student union created a ruckus on the campus of Shasakiya Navin Vidhi Mahavidyalay (Government New Law College) on Thursday, December 1, demanding action against four Muslim and two Hindu teachers. The ring-wing students' association accused these teachers of promoting fundamentalism and "negative thoughts" about the government and Army.

Dipendra Thakur, Head of the ABVP unit at the college, alleged in a complaint to principal Dr Inamur Rahman that some teachers promoted "religious fundamentalism and negative thoughts about the government and the Army" among the first-year students. On Fridays, the principal, Muslim teachers and students offer namaaz and during this time classes are not held, he alleged. "Love jihad" and "non-vegetarianism" was being promoted on campus, the complaint further said, reported PTI. As to the two Hindu teachers among them, he said the ABVP has accused them of behaving in an autocratic way and not talking properly with students.

Love Jihad is a term used by right-wing Hindu groups which claim that there is a "conspiracy" to lure Hindu girls into marriage and convert them to Islam. Principal Rahman said the atmosphere in the college was not like what was described in the complaint. "As the ABVP's complaint is serious, I have decided that an inquiry should be conducted by a retired judge of the district court," he told reporters. To ensure that the inquiry can be conducted in a fair manner, the six teachers who faced accusations have been taken off duty for five days, the principal added.