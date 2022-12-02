During the first in-person mode of placement drive after the pandemic, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) recorded an increase in international offers for its students, with several of them bagging packages exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum.

At IIT Madras, at least 25 students have bagged offers with pay packages over Rs 1 crore per annum, as stated in a report by PTI. The institute has also recorded the highest-ever pre-placement offers this year, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than last year's figure of 407.

"The return to an in-person mode of placements was well received by both students as well as recruiters. We hope the new hybrid arrangement will enhance the quality of student-employer interaction and result in higher placements," said TB Ramkamal, Student Academic Affairs Secretary at IIT Madras, reported PTI.

Top recruiters

The top companies that offered the majority of the offers to IIT-Madras students include Texas Instruments (14 offers), Bajaj Auto Ltd and Chetak Tech Ltd (10 offers), Qualcomm (eight offers), J P Morgan Chase and Co (nine offers), Proctor and Gamble (seven offers), Morgan Stanley (six offers), Graviton (six offers), McKinsey & Company (five offers) and Cohesity (five offers).

IIT Guwahati, too, started its placement on Friday, December 2 in which a total of 290 offers were made by 84 companies during day one at IIT Guwahati across Software Development Engineering, Data Science, Quant, Core Engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others.

At least five students at IIT Guwahati have bagged offers of Rs 1 crore package and two international offers so far. The main recruiters at IIT Guwahati include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others.

Abhishek Kumar, Head of the Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, "Company officials as well as students both are excited to meet face to face after two years of gap due to the pandemic. This has given the upper hand to both the employer as well as a potential employee to interact one-to-one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table."

At IIT Roorkee, one student has an international offer with a package worth Rs 1.06 crore while another has bagged a domestic offer of Rs 1.30 crore. At least 10 students from the institute have bagged a package of Rs 80 lakhs. "We have tied up with all the booming companies in all sectors with a sincere focus on rising core profiles as well. Apart from this, we ensured great diversification in the profiles which resulted in more offers extended to students in the companies specific to their interests," a senior IIT Roorkee official said.