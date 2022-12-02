The deadline for applying for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) postgraduate scholarship scheme has been extended to December 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website — pgscholarship.aicteindia.org .



Those students who have qualified Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and are studying in AICTE-approved institutes or programmes can apply for the scholarship. Interested students should also be full-time scholars. Additionally, students in their final year of dual degree integrated programmes would also be eligible from the ninth semester onwards, but their CGPA should be eight or above (on a scale of 10) for their final year.



Details about the scholarship

The scholarship will be provided every month which will be based on the candidate's academic performance and adherence to institution regulations. The candidates under the scholarship scheme are required to take eight to 10 hours of classes per week of work related to teaching and research activities as assigned to them by the institute. The scholarship amount under the scheme is Rs 12,400 per month. The scheme is valid for 24 months or the duration of the course. The amount of scholarship is subject to change as per the directions of the Ministry of Human Resource Development from time to time.