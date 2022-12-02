"Anti-Brahmin" slogans were graffitied on the walls of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi. According to a report by IANS, the slogans on the wall of the chambers of several Brahmin professors, including Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra read, "Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you, we will avenge you, Brahmins leave the campus, Brahmins leave India, now there will be blood, go back to Shakha." The incident reportedly occurred at the School of International Studies and the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies.

The university has also released a statement condemning the incident and blaming "unknown elements" being the "defacement" of the campus. JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santhisree Pandit in her statement said that the act reflected "exclusivist tendencies" that "do not belong to JNU at all," reported ANI.

A Delhi-based advocate has now filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) and has requested the police to file an FIR against "unknown persons" under Sections 153A and B, 505, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, reported IANS. An inquiry into the incident has also been ordered by the JNU administration.

Various groups within JNU have also condemned the incident. In a tweet, the JNU Teachers' Forum said, "While the Left-Liberal gang intimidates every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all, civility & mutual respect. Highly deplorable act of vandalism!"

The JNU Students Union also released a statement that said, "The JNUSU strongly condemns any such acts that purposefully attack any community to encourage any form of disharmony or disturbance of the peaceful environment of the campus." The students' union also mentioned a case of vandalism that happened earlier this year, where "Muslim lives don't matter" was written on walls across the campus. "The JNU Administration must take cognisance of such slogans and take the requisite strict action according to the statutes of the university," said the JNUSU statement.