A controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the decision of the state's ruling BJP government to build 10 new colleges exclusively for Muslim girls, with Hindu organisations warning of widespread protests.

The government is, however, moving ahead with its decision and has allotted a Rs 2.50-crore grant, sources told IANS, adding that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to lay down the foundation stone for the colleges this month. The colleges are going to be built in the Malnad and north Karnataka regions initially, and will expand later, the sources added.

IANS reported that Maulana Shafi Saadi, Chairperson of the Karnataka Wakf Board, said that the proposal for the exclusive colleges was made by the Board and the decision was taken after a large number of Muslim girls opted to stay at home since wearing hijab is no longer allowed on college premises of Karnataka. This was a result of a judgment by the Karnataka High Court in March this year, upholding the government's ban on hijab in educational institutions.

"The proposal was made to the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. The delegation was led by Karnataka Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav," the Chairperson of the Karnataka Wakf Board told IANS. "The state government has consented to the proposal. I thank Minister Shashikala Jolle who took the lead like a sister to ensure that Muslim girls are educated," he added.

Who is opposing these colleges?

However, the development has created a furore in the state. Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi leader Mohan Gowda told IANS that if colleges are being built for Muslim girls, then Hindu educational institutes should also be established. Maintaining that the decision is against the principles of secularism and the Constitution, Gowda warned that "if the government does not revert it, protests would be launched."

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has challenged the ruling state government against building the colleges, saying it won't be allowed in the state. "We never thought BJP would indulge in appeasement of Muslims ahead of the Assembly elections. This is a divisive rule and the colleges are opened against the backdrop of the hijab crisis. This would make students develop a divisive mindset," he explained.