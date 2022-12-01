Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday, November 1 expressed concern over the state's poor health system. He said the government should find a solution to the protests against the state's bond policy "immediately".



He said the BJP-JJP government in the state "neither seems serious about the present condition of health services nor is it worried about the future," as stated in a report by IANS.



"The government's callous attitude towards healthcare is the reason why they are neither recruiting medical staff at present nor there is a policy to meet the shortage of doctors in the future. This is the reason why the government has imposed a bond policy of seven years and Rs 40 lakh on the students doing MBBS from Haryana," he said, as per IANS. However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday, November 30 informed the bond amount would now be reduced to Rs 30 lakh and the bond period would be cut down to five years, which would also include three years of post-graduation for students who wished to pursue higher studies. Additionally, students would be guaranteed contractual jobs within a year of completion of their MBBS degrees.



Protests against bond policy



Doctors from four medical colleges in the state have been protesting, including Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. While CM Manohar Lal Khattar informed about the changes in the policy as discussed with the students, in line with their demands, the students remain dissatisfied, as reported by EdexLive earlier.



"Merit topper students do not want to do MBBS from Haryana. Students have been protesting and fasting for a month against this policy, but the government is adamant and refuses to be reasonable. The government should find a solution to this issue immediately after talking to the students as both students, their parents and patients are facing huge problems due to this. The government should reduce the amount and tenure of the bonds. Along with this, students should be given job guarantees like other states," the minister said as per IANS.



Hooda said health services are directly related to the lives of the citizens, but today the hospitals themselves have become patients due to the neglect of the government. "More than 6,600 posts are lying vacant in hospitals and this has completely derailed health services. There is an acute shortage of specialist doctors, lab technicians, pharmacists, radiographers and machines in government hospitals," he added.



The minister also pointed out that 1,82,000 posts are lying vacant in different departments, including the health department. "Instead of filling the vacant posts, the government is abolishing the posts without recruitment. Temporary recruitment is being done on the remaining posts through Skill Corporation," he added.