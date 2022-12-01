Has the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent online classes disturbed the students so much that they are not ready to accept any more such arrangements, even if for a short period? It certainly appears to be so, with the response of students from Delhi University (DU).

Two colleges affiliated with DU have recently issued notices that the classes for the first and third semesters of the Undergraduate courses would be conducted in online mode. This has evoked a sharp reaction from the students, who demand physical classes and cite numerous problems with the online mode.

As per the official notifications, the Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo-Vedic (PGDAV) College will hold online classes from December 1-13, while the Motilal Nehru College will conduct them from November 30 to December 31. The reason cited in the notices is the ongoing examinations in the colleges. Though the arrangement is temporary, students oppose it vehemently.

"During the pandemic as well, students had faced issues with online classes. Now, the same situation might come up again," said Bhim Kumar, Member, of Delhi State Committee, KYS (Krantikari Yuva Sangathan), a student union of the varsity, which has even threatened to go on a protest if other colleges at DU also issue similar notices for online classes.

He added that network issues would be among the principal problems faced. "Many students come from rural areas and do not have access to internet facilities. How will they cope? The semester exams are also going to be conducted soon," Bhim said. the KYS member further stated that those students from financially weaker backgrounds would also find it difficult to cope because some of them may not have access to laptops and smartphones needed for the online classes.

Another issue pointed out by the students is that many have not been allotted hostels due to a shortage of rooms. "They are renting shared rooms outside the campus. It will be very difficult for them to find a quiet place and concentrate on their classes," Bhim said. "We want offline classes and one-on-one interaction with the teachers. Online classes cannot compensate for that," he stated.