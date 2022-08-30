The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) postponed the NEET PG 2022 Counselling by issuing a notice in this regard on August 29. This has not gone down well with the NEET PG aspirants who have already been waiting for three months for the Counselling to begin. They, along with others concerned, took to social media to express their ire over this.

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling was scheduled to begin from September 1. However, the MCC has stated that the National Medical Commission was issuing Letters of Permit (LoPs) for increasing the number of medical seats from this academic year and, hence, the Counselling was postponed till the process was completed. People have posted the MCC notice on Twitter, accompanied by their displeasure.

Here are some that throw more light on the situation:

“The whole thing is becoming a joke. Is the judiciary going to pull up NMC for hampering patient care due to delay in #neetpg2022counselling !! The fiasco of #NEETPG continues with insensitivity towards medicos & their mental health postponing the schedule just 48 hours before,” reads a tweet by Dr Nitin Yashas (@drnitinyashas), whose bio states that he is a cancer doctor and public speaker.

“We can’t increase internship completion date for #NEETPG 2022 eligibility, can’t postpone Exam as health care will get affected & also we can’t start counselling of MD/MS/DNB bec we are in process of adding more no of PG seats @mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA @DghsIndia @NMC_IND,” tweets Dr Niraj Singh (@DrNirajSingh4u), who is also a politician, according to his bio.

“At age of 23-26 (prime years) doctors are wasting almost one year of life in confusion regarding #neetpg2022counselling . This is not acceptable #NEETPG . Already 2021 batch suffered from samething , i see my juniors who r having anxiety issues bcoz of this,” writes Haritha Putri Sri (@sri2912), a Resident Doctor in Radiation Oncology.

“Life of Doctors is a joke for leaders of this country, that's the only reason why doctors are leaving India. #doctors #neetpg2022counselling #neetpg,” reads another tweet from Pahadi Doctor (@DoctoredSpeech), an MBBS doctor from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“Either MM is the most corrupt HM India has ever had or he is so innocent that he can't understand what's happening in #MCC and #NBE. In both cases he should resign and let some other competent leader sit on his chair #NEETPG #neetpg2022counselling,” is yet another tweet in this regard, written by another MBBS doctor (@OptimisticDrSky).

Even the National President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr JA Jayalal (jayalal10), has displayed indignation in the matter. “What a insensitive and ineffective NMC.After 4 months NEET results, further postponement is asked for failure to do mandatory http://assessment.Total hypo crazy and demoralising the aspirants&Medical Educators. Total change of NMC as a democratic body is the need of the hour,” he tweeted.

The rescheduled dates have not been announced yet. The MCC notice states that students must stay in touch with the MCC website for updates.