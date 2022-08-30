Due to heavy rains, holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru today, Tuesday, August 30.

Several trees were uprooted and many areas reported water-logging due to heavy rainfall on Monday, August 29. A holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains, according to Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas, as stated in a report by ANI.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-hit areas in Ramanagar District and inspected the huge amount of damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi Lake in Maruti Layout in the city.

From there, he walked on the railway track for over half a kilometre to see the damages. From the breached Bakshi Lake, the Chief Minister visited farmers' houses and promised them suitable compensation. The completely collapsed house will be paid Rs 1 lakh immediately and a total of Rs 5 lakh will be paid in a phased manner.



The Chief Minister heard the problems of affected people and promised relief. Officials were given instructions to take up the repair works of Bakshi Lake immediately.



Revenue Minister R Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, former CM and Channapatna MLA HD Kumaraswamy and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy were also present.