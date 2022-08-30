The Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Ajay Kumar Dubey, has resigned from his post and his resignation has been accepted by the competent authority, reported The New Indian Express.



A notice regarding the same was also officially put out by the University.



It may be recalled that on August 18, activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had approached the rector aggressively and demanded answers with regard to the run-down conditions of hostels and the water crisis on the campus.



A section of teachers had even alleged that the Rector was running two NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) from his varsity address which was in violation of the rules. This accusation was rejected by Dubey.



At that time, Dubey said a senior authority is vulnerable to such kind of accusations on the “highly politicised” JNU campus, stated a PTI report.



The Organisation for Diaspora Initiatives (ODI) and the African Studies Association of India (ASAI), the two NGOs in question, have been registered with their official address being JNU campus, alleged teachers under the name Avvaiyaar Samvaad Forum (ASF) and they wished to remain anonymous.



In its bulletin circulated among faculty members last month, the ASF claimed that Dubey, who is rector-I of the university, committed “financial mismanagement” and “misused his power and position for personal and professional gains”.