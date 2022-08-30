Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan from Kerala has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asking him to intervene in a matter regarding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. Through his letter, MP Sivadasan brought to notice the fact that some students from Kannur, Kerala were allotted exam centres in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and were facing difficulties due to this.

"This is to invite your kind attention towards the serious issues faced by the CUET PG 2022 aspirants of Kannur district. I have been informed by many students that they have selected Kannur as their city of examination and they were intimated that Kannur will be their exam centre. But when the admit cards were released, they found, to their extreme dismay, that they have been allocated a distant location of Kanpur as the exam centre," the letter said, as per a report by ANI.

"As you know, CUET PG 2022 exams will start from September 1 and it is almost impossible for students to travel from Kannur to Kanpur on such short notice. It is a matter of serious concern that this misinformation was given by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has resulted in the denial of the basic right of every student to pursue their career in an esteemed central university," it read further.



Asking for the Union Minister to intervene in the matter, the CPI(M) MP requested him to consider it as urgent and urged him to take appropriate steps for the examinees. "I request you to consider the matter as urgent and adopt appropriate steps so that the legitimate chances of each CUET PG aspirant are protected," he wrote, as per ANI.