Osmania University has declared the even semester results for Undergraduate courses of the Commerce stream tonight, on August 29. The results for BBA and BCom courses for Regular Semesters 2, 4 and 6 have been announced, along with the results for all Semesters Backlog Examinations.



The students who have appeared for these exams can check their results from the official Osmania University website, which is www.osmania.ac.in. To check the results, students can also directly visit the ‘Examination Results’ section of the university. Here’s the link: http://www.ouexams.in/.



The said results have been declared by the Examination Branch of Osmania University. The undergraduate courses for which they have been released are governed under the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) model. It may be noted that these are results for the exams conducted in the months of July and August 2022.



Students are advised not to panic if they are unable to access their results immediately. Due to heavy traffic faced by the university website, the pages may load extremely slowly. Students must wait patiently and refresh the page until it loads.



Osmania University is a premier institution in Hyderabad. It offers a wide range of UG and PG courses. It must be taken into notice that the admission process for some of its courses is ongoing and for some, it is coming up. Interested students can visit the official website for more details on the courses and schedules.