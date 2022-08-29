"We'll not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through. Don’t stall it anymore."



This is what the Supreme Court stated when the counsel mentioned a matter pertaining to NEET PG, seeking some clarification, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.in. The matter was mentioned in front of a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli.



The counsel mentioned that the NEET PG counselling is to begin on September 1, 2022 and requested the top court to list the matter before that. But the court refused to interfere. And as a result, the court has refused to stall NEET PG counselling.

The matter which was mentioned in the Supreme Court pertained to a writ petition challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) to refrain from releasing the answer key plus the question paper for NEET PG 2022. As stated in a report by LiveLaw.in, the petitioners alleged serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared for the test.



Details on counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had announced the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. The counselling process for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is to begin on September 1.



Details about round one

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between September 1 to 4 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between September 2 to September 5 till 11:55 pm.

The result will be announced on September 8 for round one.



Details about round two

The counselling process for this round will begin on September 17. The registration process will begin on September 19 and will end on September 21 at 12 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between September 19 to 22 till 11:55 pm. The result will be announced on September 25 for this round.