The online registration for admission to courses through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) in the Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi will close today, August 29. Candidates who wish to register can visit the official website jmicoe.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia had commenced admissions for its undergraduate programmes of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main/National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and other programmes whose tests are being conducted via the CUET on August 27. The admission window will be closed today, August 29.

The university offers admission to 10 undergraduate programmes through CUET 2022 which are BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA(Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA( Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics. The rank list for these courses will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per merit and JMI admission policy, as stated in the prospectus.

Candidates who wish to register for the courses can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the university: jmicoe.in

2. On the homepage of the website, click on the admission link

3. Register yourself with the required credentials

4. Fill in the application form with your personal details and submit it

5. Candidates will also be required to pay an application fee

6. Download the filled application form and save it for future reference