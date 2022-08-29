As heavy rains continue to affect Karnataka, schools and colleges in the state remained shut on Monday, August 29. The roads in several places have also been damaged and highways have been inundated.

It has been declared that the coastal districts Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning. As a result of this, a holiday was also declared for schools and colleges in the bordering Chamarajanagar district, as per a report by IANS.

Rain damage

It was reported that heavy rainfall has affected normal life in Mysuru and Mandya districts. The rains have disturbed the rush of Bengaluru, where drizzles and light showers have been continuing. The movement of vehicles has been affected due to the rains and people complained about it on Twitter to the Union Minister for Highways.

"Nitin Gadkari sir, the drainage is so bad at Ramnagar stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that the water is logged completely at underpasses and curves. Vehicles are drowning," a tweet stated. They have also questioned the firm that constructed the highway about the substandard work, as per the IANS report.

Five persons have died in rain-related tragedies in Mysuru, Koppal and Ballary districts. Thousands of acres of agricultural land has come under water in the state. In several places, idols of Lord Ganesh made of mud placed in open grounds have got destroyed.

IMD warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of incessant rainfall for the next four days in Karnataka. A yellow alert has been sounded for Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Ballary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramnagar districts.