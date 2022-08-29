The registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will begin tomorrow, August 30, according to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in until September 30 without paying a late fee.

The GATE is a national-level exam that tests students’ understanding of various undergraduate (UG) subjects, like Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organised by IIT Kanpur. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam until October 7 while paying the late fee.

Interested candidates can register for the exam by following these steps:

1. Visit the GATE 2023 official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. Click on the link that says GATE 2023 Registration and Application.

3. Enter your credentials and log in details.

4. Fill in the required information in the GATE 2023 application form.

5. Submit the application fee.

6. Before submitting, download a copy of the application and save it for future use.

7. Submit the application.

The answer key will be made available from February 21 and the result is likely to be released on March 16, 2023. According to reports, GATE scores are used by institutions that are supported by the Education Ministry and other government agencies for admissions to students for Master's and doctoral courses in the aforementioned disciplines.

Here are some important dates to remember:

1. Application start date: August 30

2. Last date of application without late fee: September 30

3. Last date of application with late fee: October 7

4. GATE 2023 admit card release date: January 3, 2023

5. GATE 2023 exam dates: February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

6. Candidates' responses to be available on portal: February 15, 2023

7. GATE 2023 provisional answer key release date: February 21

8. Window to challenge provisional answer key: February 22-25

9. GATE 2023 result date: March 16

10. Scorecards available for download: March 22