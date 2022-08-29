The teachers' associations of Delhi University (DU) have claimed that the varsity has not implemented the Parliamentary Committee report on reservation and roster till date. The teachers alleged that though the panel sent its report in December 2016, no action has been taken regarding it by the university administration.

The teachers' associations have also alleged that the Parliamentary panel had found a backlog of 4,500 posts in DU but the university has not paid any heed to it. The Delhi University Teachers' Forum has demanded the administration fill these backlogs within a stipulated period of time, as per a report by IANS.

The teachers also said that the panel had found that the roster was not implemented as per Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) rules in three colleges under the DU administration. The said panel's report was sent to DU on December 22, 2016.

Expressing concern over the issue, the Forum of Academics for Social Justice has demanded the implementation of the circular by DU. The forum has also filed a petition before DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Kumar Singh in this regard.

Forum Chairman Dr Hansraj Suman informed that the Parliamentary panel in the circular sent to the former Vice-Chancellor of DU had mentioned that some colleges were not adopting the reservation policy properly and ignoring the rules of the roster system. "It was also suggested that the UGC (University Grants Commission), being the nodal agency to implement the reservation, should stop grants of such colleges," he added, as per IANS.

He stated that the three colleges in which rules were allegedly flouted are DU's Aryabhatta College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and College of Vocational Studies. Dr Suman said that the Parliamentary Committee had found discrepancies in the roster register maintained by these colleges.

The Forum Chairman said that the discrepancies are still existing in the roster of some colleges. Additionally, the posts which were earlier meant for the reserved categories have now been made generalised in the roster, a fact which is drawing the ire of the ad-hoc teachers, he said.