At least two Karnataka school organisations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on alleged corruption within the School Education and Literacy Department.

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) wrote to the Prime Minister on Friday, appealing for the removal of School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh, and pointing out several issues plaguing the department over the past two years.

The issues pointed out in the letters included renewal of recognition of schools, building and fire safety compliance certificates, constant transfer of teachers, stoking of religious issues, harassment of schools and bribe demands from department officials. “The department has started a new method of appointing three-men committees. These committees visit schools in the guise of verification. If not bribed, the committee will find some lacunae and harass the schools,” the RUPSA letter alleged.

KAMS stated in its letter that "unscientific, irrational, discriminatory and non-compliant norms" have been applied to schools. “The education ministry is impatient to listen and understand the actual pathetic situation of whole systems, and resolve many of the issues. Two different ministers of BJP caused lots of damage to budget schools rather than those schools which are commercialising education, allowing more and more investors to set up, which will directly cost more fees per child for parents,” the letter said. KAMS also mentioned delays in RTE reimbursements, failure to provide government prescribed textbooks on time and the department's failure to control corruption at every level.

Minister Nagesh, responding to the allegations, said proof must be provided. He told reporters on Friday, August 26, that the issues of corruption and bribery can be solved if proper procedure is followed, and complaints are filed against the relevant officers. He urged schools to file complaints with the education department or directly approach the Karnataka Lokayukta to file details on cases of bribery and corruption they have been facing.