Leader of the Opposition in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Siva has urged the government to look into the issue of eggless lunch under the midday meal for school students and also look into the quality of lunch provided.

R Siva raised the issue in the Assembly on Friday, August 26, and stated that it's been three months since the schools reopened and the students are yet to be provided with eggs in their meals. Earlier, they used to be provided with two eggs a week for nutrition.

Akshaya Patra Foundation has been roped in by the government and is providing vegetarian meals, while the government decided to procure and provide eggs separately. But since the e-tender system was introduced for the purpose of procurement, the contractors weren't able to take part and so far, the eggs have not been purchased.

Due to this, 53,000 students in Puducherry, 2,800 in Karaikal, 3,500 in Mahe, 4,500 students in Yanam and 89,000 underprivileged students studying in government and government aided-schools across the state are deprived of eggs. Hence, the government should take immediate steps to provide eggs by purchasing it through cooperatives using the old tender system.

The Opposition Leader in the Assembly also alleged that the quality of the food being provided is not up to the mark and implored the government to review the quality of food.