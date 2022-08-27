The Government of India has sent the approval to increase 232 postgraduate (PG) seats in nine government medical colleges in Telangana under the centrally-sponsored scheme for 'strengthening and upgradation of state government medical colleges for starting new PG disciplines and increasing PG seats', stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Here's the list of the colleges and the number of seats approved

1) Government Medical College (GMC), Suryapet - 25

2) GMC, Siddipet - 80

3) GMC, Nalgonda - 30

4) GMC, Nizamabad -16

5) GMC, Mahbubnagar - 10

6) Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal - 3

7) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad -22

8) Osmania Medical College (OMC), Hyderabad - 32

9) Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad - 14

A letter from the Central Ministry of Health and Family Minister sent to the State Secretary of Health, confirms the total cost of Rs 16.77 crores has been approved for the same. The Central government has agreed to share 60 per cent of these expenses, that is, Rs 10.06 crores.

Update on Government Medical College in Kothagudem

With construction works progressing at a fast pace, the Government Medical College in Kothagudem is likely to be inaugurated in September.

According to officials, the works will be completed very soon and in all likelihood, the college will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 15.

As stated in a report by The New Indian Express, College Principal RL Lakshman Rao said the college building is being constructed on 30 acres of land at the University College of Engineering, Kakatiya University near Palvoncha town with an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore.