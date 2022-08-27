With Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 being done, the next step is JEE Advanced 2022. And tomorrow, Candidates who cleared JEE Main and meet the criteria of JEE Advanced are allowed to appear for this upcoming exam. August 28, is the day that will test all that hard work and preparation.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) is going to conduct the exam in two shifts — morning and afternoon — and have two papers. While Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper II be from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. The exam question papers will be in both English and Hindi. Additionally, candidates have the option to switch between languages anytime during the exam.

Moreover, the JEE Advanced response sheets will be out on September 1, 2022, at 10 am and the provisional answer key will be out on September 3, 2022, at 10 am.

While this is an important entrance exam to get admitted into IITs, let's not forget what the aspirants of JEE have been through while appearing for the exam. JEE Session I was conducted from June 24 to 30 and Session II from July 25 to 30.

Whether it is technical glitches at the exam centre or server problems or frozen screens right in the middle of the exam — the process wasn't its smoothest. Moreover, Session I was cancelled in many centres in Hyderabad, Telangana. If you are thinking this is all, then there is much more after that. Students also claimed that the results were suspicious as candidates who scored less than 30 per cent in Session I, scored more than 85 per cent in Session II.

Twitter witnessed storms that become viral with hashtags like #JEEMains2022, #JEEStudentsWantJustice, and #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll. And many petitions were filed and protests were staged seeking another attempt, but to no avail.

Having said that, it is time to think positively about JEE Advanced 2022. Experts suggest that last-minute revisions and turning of pages should be avoided. While students may stress a little, it is always advised to stay calm and composed. And, most importantly, candidates should reach their centre early and must not forget to carry their admit card.

All the best to all the candidates of JEE Advanced 2022!