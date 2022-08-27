The registration for Gujarat SET (State Eligibility Test) 2022 will start on August 29 and will end on September 28, 2022. This announcement was made by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Candidates who aspire to appear for Gujarat SET can fill out the application form via the official website — gujaratset.ac.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022, for a span of three hours. Additionally, the exam has two papers, namely Paper I and Paper II. While the Paper I exam will be for an hour from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, the Paper II exam will be for two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

How much is the application fee? While candidates of general, general-EWS and SEBC- non-creamy layer candidates have to pay Rs 900; the fee for SC/ ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) and transgender candidates is Rs 700 and for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates, it is Rs 100.

Who are eligible to appear for GSET 2022? Only those candidates who have completed/are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC (University Grants Commission)-specified master’s degree are eligible to appear in the GSET exam, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

How to register for GSET 2022:

1. Visit the GSET website — gujaratset.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the application link

3. Fill the application form with the required information

4. Pay the exam fee

5. Submit the form

6. Download and save the application form

Lastly, Gujarat SET will be conducted in eleven centers, namely, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Patan, Bhavnagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Godhra, Junagadh, Valsad, and Bhuj in 25 subjects.