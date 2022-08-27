On August 26, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the release of Admit Card for Phase VI of the Common University Entrance Examination Undergraduate (CUET - UG) 2022. The Phase VI exam which started on August 24 is going to conclude on August 30, 2022, as per the notice by NTA.

The candidates are directed to download their admit cards from the official website — https://cuet. samarth.ac.in/

How to download admit cards

1. Visit the official site cuet.samarth.ac. in.

2. Enter the respective details

3. Click submit

4. Your admit card will be displayed

5. Download for future purpose



Almost 2.86 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the entrance exam. In the previous five phases, that is, Phase I, II, III, IV and V, about 12.04 lakh candidates participated.

While Phase VI is still going on, the release said that the phase started off well on August 24, 2022, in both slots for 72,729 candidates. Additionally, on the second and third day of CUET (UG) 2022 Phase VI, the exam was conducted for 52,139 and 66,466 candidates respectively in both slots.

Moreover, the release clarified that "The grievances of candidates regarding digital glitches, subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) received on cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in are being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centers. If found feasible, such candidates will also be appearing on 30 August 2022. Admit Cards for some of those candidates have been released today, and the remaining will be released very shortly."