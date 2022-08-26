The results of the seat allotment for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) Phase II will be released tomorrow, August 27. Students will be able to check this allotment result on the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

The results for Phase I seat allotment were declared on August 7. Students who have already confirmed their seats online in Phase I, II and III will have to report to colleges from September 16 to 22. The orientation will be held between September 23 to 30. Classes are scheduled to commence from October 1.

The applicants can follow the below mentioned steps to check their seat allotment:

1. Visit the official website of DOST - https://dost.cgg.gov.in/

2. The candidates will then have to click the option that says Candidate Login option that is available on the homepage.

3. After logging in, the candidates will have to enter their login credentials — DOST ID and PIN.

4. The results for the seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download and save the result for future use.

DOST provides only a single window for registration and admission into any undergraduate courses offered by the colleges affiliated with state universities, including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.