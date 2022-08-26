The Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas seeking additional attempts due to technical glitches in the first and second Sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.in.

"Let the exam happen on Sunday. We don't want to interfere."

As reported by LiveLaw.in, this is what the Supreme Court said when it was hearing a petition. While hearing other petitions it questioned the counsels about why they approached the court at the last moment and why did they not take their petition to the Delhi High Court.

Towards the end, the Supreme Court said, "It's a policy question. We are not entertaining. Dismissed."

The petition was filed seeking directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct additional sessions of the national-level exam. The exam was held from July 25 to July 30, 2022.

What happened during the JEE Main exam?

Session I of the exam was held from June 23 to June 29, whereas the second session was held from July 25 to July 30. Multiple students who attempted the exam faced problems like technical glitches, change of exam centres at the last minute and discrepancies in the answer key.

During the first attempt of the JEE Main 2022 exam, several students were allotted centres that weren’t chosen by them in the first place. Vaibhav Dinkar of the All India Students’ Union (AISU) had earlier informed EdexLive that there were technical glitches during the exam as well. For example, screens were frozen for around 15 to 30 minutes and extra time was not granted to these students. In some cases, the timer wasn’t visible on students’ screens.

However, he added that these problems weren’t just limited to the first attempt at the exam — it was prevalent even during the second attempt. Students and parents have also claimed that the response sheets released by the NTA were wrong and not the same as that of their students.