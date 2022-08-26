The Pachaiyappa's College Trust on Thursday, August 25, suspended the head of Tamil department (HoD), P Anuradha, after finding that the allegations of caste discrimination levelled against her by students and a faculty member of the department are prima facie true. The senior faculty member has been placed under immediate suspension, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

An audio clip in which the HoD is allegedly making casteist remarks against Scheduled Caste (SC) students went viral on social media last month, following which, a faculty member, several students and political organisations filed a complaint to the college seeking action against her.

Taking note of the complaints, a high-level inquiry committee comprising heads of different departments was formed on August 22 to probe into the matter. The committee submitted its preliminary report on the basis of which the action was taken, said college officials.

"As mandated under the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act and Rules 1976, the matter was placed before the college committee. From the prima facie enquiry report, it appears that P Anuradha was allegedly involved in the issue," said the suspension order issued by C Duraikannu, Secretary of Pachaiyappa's Trust, which runs the college.

"Taking into consideration the college committee enquiry report, the gross misconduct as mandated under service rules, coupled with the seriousness and the moral turpitude involved, you (Anuradha) are placed under suspension forthwith and to restrain you from involving in any activity connected with the college in order to ensure a free and fair enquiry," mentions the suspension order.

The order further states that as per the final report of the college committee the matter will be reviewed in consideration of the explanation of the said faculty and other facts emanating out of the enquiry.

Previously, in 2016, the same teacher had received a warning from the college for her behaviour towards a colleague from a minority community. Students and faculty members have alleged that time and again the said faculty was involved in making casteist remarks against SC students.

Despite repeated attempts, the faculty member could not be reached for her reaction on the matter.