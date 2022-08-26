On August 25, National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notice stating the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) exam 2022 will be announced by September 7, 2022. The notice read that the exam was conducted for 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.

The examination was conducted for the first time outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City, the notice read.

Additionally, NTA announced that the provisional answer keys, scanned images of the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses will be uploaded on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ by August 30, 2022.

The notice further said that to help the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022.

Moreover, candidates are given an opportunity to raise an online challenge against the provisional answer key and submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question that is challenged. The amount is the same when it comes to challenging per answer as well. This is restricted to the specific time period as mentioned in the Public Notice.